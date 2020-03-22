UN warns of ‘frightening’ consequences of virus in Gaza

UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory said that there can be frightening consequences of coronavirus in Gaza Strip that is under the Israeli blockade, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jamie McGoldrick told UN News that a possible COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza can be terrible due to the long-term blockade, over population, and limited health facilities in the region.

Worried about situation in Gaza Strip, McGoldrick said the people will get stuck in the region in case of an epidemic, resulting in spread of the virus.

READ: First cases of coronavirus in Gaza

In an interview published on Saturday at the UN’s website, he pointed out the weak and insufficient health system in Gaza regarding financial sources and equipment, and said they are in contact with the Palestinian administration and the World Health Organization over the improvement of the health system.

He stated that they are working with international donors on a project with a $7 million budget to meet Gaza’s urgent need for humanitarian aid for the next two months.

The Palestinian Health Ministry early Sunday confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

READ: UN: Israel is legally responsible for safety of Palestinians