2025: A forecast of terrorism in Africa

In the last two decades, international relations have been altered by the impact of terrorism, a phenomenon which has captured the attention of politicians and scholars across the world. The regions of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), have been implicated.

Terrorism has been politically manipulated by different actors – Western and regional powers like the United States of America (USA) or European countries – in order to promote their own interests and agendas, especially in the Middle East.

The study of terrorism requires not only an in-depth analysis of the historical reasons that led to its formation, development and sustainability through the exacerbation and exploitation of fundamentalism but also an analysis of the political behaviour of this phenomenon in the short and medium-term.

The objective of this paper is to project the main variables that will determine the trends of terrorism in Africa.

