Egypt evacuates Cairo’s largest market to curb coronavirus spread

The Egyptian authorities have evacuated the largest commercial market in Cairo in its efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Brigadier General Majed Ahmed told journalists that the security forces have evacuated around 40,000 people from the Ataba market in Al-Moski neighbourhood following the government’s decision to ban public gatherings, including in the markets and on the streets.

Ahmed added that the market area is overcrowded and so the security forces had to evacuate everyone there. He pointed out that it will remain closed until the government issues new instructions.

