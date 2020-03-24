Israel halts settler incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque due to pandemic

Israel’s occupation authorities have banned Jewish settlers’ incursions at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, citing coronavirus fears, Arab48.com reported on Monday. Foreign tourists have also been banned from entering the Islamic holy site for the same reason. Any Palestinians who violate the order face fines of up to 5,000 new Israeli shekels (NIS), insisted the authorities.

Employees of the Awqaf (Religious Endowment) Department in the mosque are being allowed to carry out their security duties. Meanwhile, congregational prayers at the mosque have been suspended on the advice of specialist medical and religious officials, although the call to prayer will still be made five times a day.

The Awqaf Department called upon the Palestinians to understand the religious and health reasons for the decision to suspend prayers anywhere within the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa. For the past week, prayers have been held in the mosque courtyard, while the buildings have been kept closed.

