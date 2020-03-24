Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian dumped by Israelis at checkpoint for exhibiting coronavirus symptoms

March 24, 2020 at 3:02 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A general view show Al-Jalama checkpoint closed as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus, in the West Bank on 14 March 2020 [Oday Daibes/ApaImages]
A general view of a checkpoint closed as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus, in the West Bank on 14 March 2020 [Oday Daibes/ApaImages]
A Palestinian labourer suffering from coronavirus symptoms was found dumped by Israeli authorities at the Beit Sira checkpoint that connects Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Footage recorded by 25-year-old Ibrahim Abu Safiya who found him “dumped like trash,” has gone viral on social media. It shows the Palestinian labourer who works in Israel lying near the checkpoint, causing people to express their outrage over the treatment of the worker.

According to the Middle East Eye (MEE), Abu Safiya recounted the man was “thrown on the ground and left,” over suspicion of him being infected with coronavirus.

“How could they do this to someone?” he asked, adding:

It shouldn’t matter if he’s Palestinian, Israeli, or whatever. He’s a human being.

The worker was later picked up by Palestinian health workers and rushed to the National Hospital of Nablus where his COVID-19 test was negative, reported Wafa News Agency.

Despite his shock at seeing a sick man being “left to die” at a checkpoint, Abu Safiya said he wasn’t surprised by the incident.

“This is the true face of the Israeli occupation,” he told MEE, adding:

They kill us on a daily basis, so this isn’t any different for them.

In response, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem today in his daily briefing condemned the “the racist and inhumane” treatment of the Israeli authorities and employers when dealing with its Palestinian workers.

He said, “If you have to work for a living, then let it be with dignity, and not in this demeaning way.”

“We are doing everything we can to get our workers not to accept work in Israel under these difficult circumstances, and not to throw themselves into these incubators of this pandemic in order to guarantee their safety and the safety of their families and community,” he added.

