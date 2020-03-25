Kuwait approves measures to support businesses during coronavirus lockdown

Kuwait has taken a number of measures to support small and medium-sized companies and individuals to face the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kuwait Banking Association said in a statement that it has decided to postpone the repayment of loans and credit card facilitations for small and medium-sized companies for six months, as well as interest.

The association has also postponed the repayment of credit card instalments for individuals for six months and cancelled interest accrued as a result of the postponement.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti National Assembly passed a law vowing a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to KWD 30,000 ($100,000) against coronavirus patients who are aware of their infection and hide it and transmit it to others.

According to the Kuwaiti Health Ministry the country has a total of 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 152 who are currently receiving medical care.