Palestinian businessman calls for creating Food and Medicine Safety Fund

Prominent Palestinian businessman Moneeb Al-Masri has called for the creation of a Food and Medicine Safety Fund to support the government’s efforts to fight coronavirus, Al-Ayyaam reported.

Al-Masri has donated $1 million for food and medicine programmes in support of the Palestinians amidst the fight against coronavirus.

“The situation is very difficult and all of us have to unite against the upcoming disaster,” Al-Masri said, stressing that every Palestinian bears part of the responsibility for protecting the Palestinian people.

READ: Palestinian dumped by Israelis at checkpoint for exhibiting coronavirus symptoms

Al-Masri stressed that the life of Palestinians is more precious than money so “we have to reinforce our solidarity and unity” against the virus.

He hailed the efforts being exerted by the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his Prime Minister Mohamed Ishtayyeh regarding the fight against coronavirus.

He thanked all the people and parties who donated to helping Palestinians overcome this crisis, but stressed that organised work is necessary at this time because of the widescale crisis.