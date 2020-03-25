Report: Blue and White give up on possibility of minority government

Blue and White party leaders have concluded that there is no chance of forming a minority government reliant on external support from the Joint List, reported Israel’s Channel 13 News.

Faction chair Benny Gantz met Tuesday with MKs from his Israel Resilience party, as well as MKs from Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party. The Blue and White list constitutes an alliance between the three separate parties.

According to the report, Lapid and Ya’alon – along with other senior leader Gabi Ashkenazi – agree with Gantz that such a path is impossible, and back the “the establishment of a unity government in an emergency format to begin with”.

On Tuesday, Gantz stated in a Facebook post that he has not yet given up on the possibility of heading up a new government.

Netanyahu to Gantz: Differences between us are small, join our unity government

“First of all, I will restore Israeli democracy to full functioning – without fear. Then I intend to discuss all possible ways to form a unity government that will fight the coronavirus and address the additional challenges we face”, Gantz stated.

Responding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for the establishment of a unity government immediately, Gantz wrote: “Netanyahu, the gaps between us are substantial. I am fighting for the activation of Israeli democracy, and I hope you will join me in these efforts”.

“And more importantly – you must clearly tell the people of Israel that the rulings of the court are to be obeyed and that there will be no anarchy in Israel”, Gantz continued.

“Israeli democracy must not be trampled in the name of the coronavirus crisis that requires thorough treatment – medically, socially and economically. Not on my watch”.

