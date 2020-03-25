Tunisia accuses Italy of confiscating medical alcohol 

Tunisia’s Trade Minister has accused Italy of seizing a shipment of medical alcohol en route to Tunisia from China. “What happened to this shipment is similar to the Czechs stealing a cargo of medical face masks that China sent to Italy to help combat the coronavirus,” explained Mohamed Msilini in televised comments on Monday evening. “Today, all European countries are hysterical, and all of them are stealing equipment for fear of this virus.”

On 14 March, China announced its intention to send sterile and antiseptic masks and other materials to reinforce the efforts taken by Tunisia to curb the spread of the pandemic.

On Monday, the government in Tunis announced the deployment of army units across the country to support security efforts during the nationwide quarantine, which was imposed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are at least 89 virus cases in Tunisia. As of Tuesday morning, the virus had infected more than 382,000 people worldwide, nearly 16,600 of whom have died, while 102,000 have recovered.

The spread of the virus has forced many countries to close their borders, suspend flights, impose curfews, close schools and universities, cancel group activities and ban public gatherings. Even places of worship have been closed for congregational prayers.