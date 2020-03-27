Palestine: Foreign ministry calls on citizens stranded abroad to stay in their host countries

The head of the Palestinian Foreign Minister’s Office, Dr. Ahmed Al-Deek, has called on Palestinians stranded abroad and students wishing to return to Palestine to stay in their host countries and take care of their health until new instructions are issued to them.

Dr. Al-Deek said the ministry has opened thousands of communication channels with Palestinian communities around the world as well as students studying abroad, checked on their health and safety and urged them to comply with health instructions issued by the host countries regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palestinian official explained that the ministry has been able to return a number of Palestinian students to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank including Jerusalem after coordinating with Jordan, Egypt and the host countries.

However, he noted that after the preventive measures taken by Jordan to confront the coronavirus spread, including the closure of its airport and border crossings, the ministry has asked all students and community members abroad to stay where they are.