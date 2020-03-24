Jordan armed forces record 880 coronavirus lockdown violations within 24 hours

A spokesman for the Jordanian armed forces, Moukhles Moufleh, has said that as many as 880 violations of the mass lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the kingdom were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Moufleh added during a press briefing held on Monday that the civil defence forces have conducted medical examinations for 6,000 sick people over the past 24 hours.

READ: Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide

Moufleh warned against circulating videos that offend the security services’ reputation.

He also sent a message to those who violated the lockdown, saying “when you violate the instructions, you will find someone who stops you to preserve your safety and that of the homeland.”