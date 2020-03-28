Iraqi panel warns of 'famine' over coronavirus curfew

An Iraqi parliamentary committee on Saturday warned of a “famine” in the country over curfews imposed in several provinces as part of the fight against coronavirus, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Arshad al-Salhi, head of the Human Rights Committee, said Iraqis are left with insufficient daily sustenance due to the absence of salaries.

“The government is required to draft a strategy to immediately distribute foodstuffs immediately, otherwise we will be heading to a famine,” he warned.

The Iraqi authorities have extended the curfew till April 11, as a measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

An Iraqi officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said military and security forces closed five marketplaces in Baghdad on Saturday.

Iraq has confirmed 42 people had died from the virus and 506 infections.

