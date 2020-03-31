China delivers 10,000 coronavirus kits to Palestine

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry has had 10,000 coronavirus test kits and ventilators delivered from China, according to Wafa news agency.

The chief of the PA’s General Intelligence Service Majed Faraj arranged for the shipment to arrive from China to contain the spread of the virus in their territory.

“Before these test kits arrived, we only had hundreds left,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Times of Israel. “Now, we have a significant amount.”

Palestinian medical institutions have only 295 respirators – 175 in the West Bank and 120 in Gaza – a report published by the PA on March 26 said.

The PA adds that they have increased their medical teams with 51 additional doctors and added to the nursing staff in hospitals.

PA Health Minister Mai Kaila thanked the General Intelligence Services for the kits, according to the PA Health Ministry.

In addition, the Chinese ambassador to Palestine Guo Wei stated that, following an official Palestinian request, his country was exploring the possibility of dispatching a medical team to Palestine to help Palestinian medics address the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Palestine TV, the Chinese ambassador said that China is supporting the state of Palestine in its battle against the coronavirus.

He also said that Chinese assistance to the Palestinians “is ready,” pointing out that the assistance includes donations from NGOs.

Meanwhile, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on Palestinians to “reflect” on their expenses, as he warned that the PA did not know what would transpire in the coming months.

Following two new cases overnight, 117 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip have tested positive for COVID-19.