Australian navy intercepts 3,000kg of narcotics in the Gulf of Aden 

April 1, 2020 at 1:14 pm | Published in: Australia, News, Oceania
Image of an Australian navy ship [Hpeterswald /Wikipedia]
Australian navy ship [Hpeterswald /Wikipedia]
The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowoomba has intercepted more than 3,000 kilograms of illegal narcotics including hashish and heroin in the Gulf of Aden, Minister of Defence Linda Reynolds has said.

The Royal Australian Navy Anzac Class Frigate is deployed under Operation Manitou, Australia’s contribution to supporting international efforts to promote security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East Region.

“This narcotics seizure helps deny terrorist organisations of funds that enable their criminal activities in the Middle East region,” Reynolds said.

This is the first seizure by HMAS Toowoomba since arriving in the Middle East over a month ago, the Ministry of Defence reported.

