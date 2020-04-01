Australian navy intercepts 3,000kg of narcotics in the Gulf of Aden 

The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowoomba has intercepted more than 3,000 kilograms of illegal narcotics including hashish and heroin in the Gulf of Aden, Minister of Defence Linda Reynolds has said.

HMAS Toowoomba has interdicted over 3,000kgs of illegal narcotics in the Gulf of Aden. This narcotics seizure helps deny terrorist organisations of funds that enable their criminal activities in the Middle East region. Thank you to the crew of HMAS Toowoomba for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/vQvqqGG2CD — Linda Reynolds (@lindareynoldswa) March 30, 2020

The Royal Australian Navy Anzac Class Frigate is deployed under Operation Manitou, Australia’s contribution to supporting international efforts to promote security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East Region.

“This narcotics seizure helps deny terrorist organisations of funds that enable their criminal activities in the Middle East region,” Reynolds said.

This is the first seizure by HMAS Toowoomba since arriving in the Middle East over a month ago, the Ministry of Defence reported.

