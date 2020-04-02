Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Larijani is receiving treatment under quarantine, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Office and Cultural Department of Parliament.

He became one of many public officials fighting the virus, including a vice president, dozens of members of parliament, and the deputy health minister.

The death toll in the country reached to 3,160 on Thursday, along with 50,468 infections.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit over 49,200 with over 965,200 confirmed cases, and more than 203,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

