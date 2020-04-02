Talks on forming Israel government delayed until after Passover

Leaders of major Israeli parties have decided to postpone discussions on forming the country’s next government until after the Passover holiday, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Reporting Israeli sources, Safa said that there are several obstacles ahead of forming a unity government as the head of Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) is asking for a large number of ministries while the extremist right-wing Yamina party is asking for important ministries.

Sources revealed that the number of ministries could be expanded to 34-36 in an effort to meet the demands of every party.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has said his party must head the defence, foreign and justice ministries.

Local reports have warned that differences among the right-wing parties could lead to the dissolution of the alliance and this would increase the number of obstacles ahead of the formation of the government.