Yemen: thousands of families displaced by floods 

At least 4,625 families have been displaced by flooding in several Yemeni governorates, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday. According to the UNHCR, heavy rain fell across southern and eastern Yemen on 24 and 24 March.

Floodwater covered several homes and streets in Aden and destroyed bridges, streets and water networks. Crops were also damaged in the governorate of Hadhramaut.

Yemen has been subject to a war now into its sixth year that has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Eighty per cent of the population require humanitarian aid and millions face famine and malnutrition.

The UN has recorded that around 70,000 Yemenis have been wounded or killed in the conflict. Human rights groups put the figure at 100,000 killed, at least, with many more wounded.

