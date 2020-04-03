Lebanon on alert as Israel crosses border area fence

An Israeli infantry force crossed the fence along the Lebanese-Israeli border and carried out a search operation, forcing the Lebanese army and UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) to be on alert, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

“Israeli forces fired on Thursday a smoke bomb at the locality of Kroum al-Sharaqi off the southern town of Mays al-Jabal, which required the mobilization of the Lebanese army and international peace-keeping forces,” NNA reported.

“The enemy forces carried out a search operation and set up a small tent, without violating the blue line, while being protected by a Merkava tank stationed on the hill facing the mentioned point,” it added.

Soon after, NNA noted, the Merkava tank withdrew but a number of Israeli infantry soldiers carried on with the search operation while the Lebanese army and UNIFIL remained on alert.

