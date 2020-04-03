Sudan quarantines soldiers returning from Yemen

Sudan has quarantined a number of soldiers who returned from their tour of duty in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition, in a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, SUNA news agency reported.

“In accordance with the state’s preventive plan and full abidance by the quarantine procedures for those returning from abroad, the Sudanese medical authorities of the Wilayat Al-Bahr Al-Ahmar [Red Sea] have quarantined a group of Sudanese soldiers who returned from Operation Decisive Storm,” the news agency reported.

It added that 800 soldiers arrived at Port Sudan, where the relevant authorities have placed them under quarantine for a period of two weeks.

