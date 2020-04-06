Turkey: 95-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

One of the latest survivors of the novel coronavirus in Turkey is a 95-year-old man, who was released from the hospital with applauds in western Izmir city on Monday.

Ismail Kirdar, who was staying at a nursing home, was taken to the hospital due to high fever on March 25. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital.

After receiving treatment at Izmir Katip Celebi University’s Ataturk Training and Research Hospital, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

“Uncle Ismail has defeated coronavirus,” said one of the medical staffers, adding: “This should be a hope for Turkey.”

96 yaşında koronavirüsü yenen İsmail Kırdar, hastaneden alkışlarla uğurlandı.https://t.co/Dg2EWzwqDZ pic.twitter.com/WPFKZAsovb — TRT HABER (@trthaber) April 6, 2020

Kirdar will be staying under quarantine for 14 more days at his relatives’ place and his condition would be examined by medical staff.

As of Monday evening, Turkey has reported more than 30,200 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 649.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 70,000, and over 270,000 recoveries.