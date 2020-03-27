Coronavirus in Turkey: 42 patients discharged from hospital after recovery

Speaking at a press conference, Fahrettin Koca said 2,069 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 5,698.

He said 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly virus as 344 others were treated at intense care units.

Koca said 7,533 tests have been done in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried so far stood at over 47,000.

The data shows more than 566,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 25,400 and around 127,700 recoveries.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected with the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.