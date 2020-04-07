Libya government: ‘UAE drones targeted post office in Sirte’

The forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced today that Emirati drones, backing the militias of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, targeted a post office in Al-Washka area in the vicinity of Sirte.

Mustafa Al–Mujie, spokesman for Operation Volcano of Anger, told Anadolu Agency: “Emirati drones supporting Haftar’s militia raided the area twice. Thus, one of the strikes targeted a post office, causing the suspension of communications there.”

Al-Mujie added that the bombing caused material damage, noting that the field situation in Abu Qarain and Al-Washka areas is cautiously calm.”

He pointed out that “the GNA’s air force bombed, on Monday, a fuel tanker in the city of Bani Walid, which was on its way to supply Haftar’s militia.”

Al-Mujie said that yesterday GNA forces made progress on the axes of Ain Zara and Wadi Al-Rabi, south of Tripoli, after launching a military operation against Haftar’s forces in the area.

GNA spokesman Muhammad Gununu said that “heavy artillery belonging to the heroic GNA forces targeted precisely two warehouses of ammunition owned by Haftar’s terrorist militia in Wadi Al-Rabi axis in response to previous attacks that targeted civilian neighbourhoods.”

On Sunday, the GNA announced that its forces have targeted a military aircraft loaded with ammunition immediately after it landed in the vicinity of the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital Tripoli. The military aircraft was on its way to supply Haftar’s forces.