Turkey distributes face masks free of charge

Turkey has started to distribute free face masks to citizens in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in the country.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under and 65 or older — for whom there is currently a curfew in Turkey — can apply for five free masks a week through the post via maske.epttavm.com.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure agreed jointly to distribute free masks.

On 30 March, Erdogan launched a “National Solidarity Campaign” to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

The government in Ankara has confirmed a total of 574 fatalities from the virus, while the number of infected people stood at 27,069 as of late Saturday.

READ: Turkey to continue feeding stray animals during pandemic