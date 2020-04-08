Libya: Coronavirus patients evacuated from hospital bombed by Haftar militia 

Libya’s Government of National Accord revealed yesterday that patients with coronavirus Covid-19 were evacuated from Independence (formerly Al-Khadra) Hospital south of the capital after it was targeted by the militia led by General Khalifa Haftar. At least 19 people are known to have contracted the disease in Libya.

Haftar’s militia targeted the hospital on Monday, which is dedicated to treating people infected with the virus in the area of Abu Salim, south of Tripoli, said the GNA. On the same day, the Ministry of Health called on the international community to stop Haftar’s attacks on medical institutions.

On Saturday, the UN Mission in Libya renewed its call to all parties to halt military operations and implement immediately the humanitarian truce called for by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to allow the authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Although Haftar’s militia said that it accepted the truce on 21 March, it has continued to violate it by bombing various locations in and around Libya’s capital city.

In response, the GNA launched its own “Storm of Peace” military operation on 25 March. Neither side has gained much from their military activity.

