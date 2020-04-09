Tunisia to prepare four field hospitals to confront coronavirus

The Tunisian Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki said yesterday that the ministry is preparing for the worst-case scenario in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and will set up four field hospitals to treat those who are infected.

Mekki added that the ministry has hired retired doctors from the government and the army to prepare the field hospitals.

“The task of the committee which includes medical experts including retired doctors is to prepare the field hospitals to treat the infected,” Mekki said, noting that the El Menzah Sport Palace, north of the capital, Tunis will be equipped to be the first field hospital to treat the infected.

He explained that the current stage requires transparency with the public, pointing out that the goal of enforcing a complete lockdown is to consolidate the social distancing rules, which is the only solution to confronting the pandemic.

As of Tuesday evening, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Tunisia reached 623 people.

READ: Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis