Turkey rescues asylum seekers forced from Greek waters

Turkey rescued 13 asylum seekers Thursday after they were forced into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast by the Greek Coast Guard, according to Turkish security sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

Those 13 Syrian national asylum seekers including children were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard from a rubber boat off the coast of Bodrum in the Mugla province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking the media.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

