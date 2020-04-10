Palestinian arrested in Gaza for 'normalising relations with Israel'

A Palestinian in the Gaza Strip was arrested for carrying out activities which encourage normalisation of relations with Israel, the Ministry of Interior reported yesterday.

Spokesman for the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip, Iyad Al-Bazm, said Rami Aman had been arrested after a warrant was issued by the prosecution because he had established “normalisation activities with the Israeli occupation via the Internet”.

Aman and his colleagues had been referred for investigation and the legal procedures will be taken against them, Al-Bazm added.

“Establishing any activity or communicating with the Israeli occupation under any cover is a crime punishable by law, and a betrayal of our people and their sacrifices,” the official said.

Cofounder of the Gaza Youth Committee, Aman held a two-hour Zoom call with “peace activists” from Israel, during which he discussed a number of topics including the coronavirus.

According to his family, shortly after the call, he was summoned by the Hamas security apparatus and they have not heard from him since yesterday.