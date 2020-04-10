Sudan: Hundreds demonstrate in Khartoum, demand departure of transitional Hamdok government 

Hundreds of Sudanese demonstrated in the capital city of Khartoum on Thursday, against the deterioration of the economic situation, and demanded the departure of the transitional government headed by Abdullah Hamdok.

The demonstrators, who came out under the banner of the United Popular Movement, chanted slogans against the Forces of Freedom and Change (the ruling coalition).

Anadolu Agency reported that the demonstrators raised banners reading: “Down with new colonialism”.

Sudan is currently witnessing a bread and fuel crisis, as large numbers of citizens are lining up outside of bakeries and petrol stations due to their unavailability.

Green Marches are the demonstrations that launched on 14 December, 2019, in Khartoum, with the aim of “correcting the path of the revolution and achieving its slogans,” according to those responsible for the marches.

Multiple Islamist movements and parties have adopted invitations to participate in the Green Marches, with various intentions.

Among some of the reasons are objecting to the policies of the government, which they claim are: “Devoted to partisan conflicts, implementing a narrow political agenda hostile to Sudanese Islamic values ​​and identity, and practicing isolation and exclusion.”

On 21 August, 2019, Sudan started a 39-month transitional period, ending with elections that divide power between the military council and the Forces of Freedom and Change, the leader of the popular movement.

The Sudanese citizens hope that the agreement on the transitional period will end the unrest in their country since the army leadership, on 11 April, ousted Omar Al-Bashir from the presidency, under the weight of popular protests denouncing the deteriorating economic conditions.

