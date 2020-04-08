Sudan agrees $30m package for USS Cole victims, but doesn’t admit involvement in attack

Sudan has reached a final settlement with the families of those killed in the 2000 USS Cole bombing in Yemen, the country’s Ministry of Justice said on Monday.

In a statement the ministry confirmed that the Sudanese government and the families had submitted a joint request to an American court to permanently delist the case.

“After the final deal, and as per the agreement we signed in February, we confirm that the procedures of the deal have been finalized, and the two sides have requested to remove the case,” the statement read.

The bombing was an attack on USS Cole, a guided missile destroyer of the US Navy, on 12 October 2000, when it was being refueled in Yemen’s Aden harbour. Some 17 US Navy sailors were killed and 39 injured in the incident.

According to the deal reached earlier this year, Khartoum will pay $30 million in compensation to the families.

Sudan has not, however, admitted to any involvement in the terrorist attack.

“We have agreed to pay this compensation in order to serve the higher interests of Sudan,” it added.

The ministry also urged the US to accelerate the procedures of delisting Sudan from its terrorism blacklist, emphasising that it would help the country reintegrate itself in international banking and financial systems, and overcome its economic hardships.

Sudan was included in the list in 1993 for its alleged support for terror groups.