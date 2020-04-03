Sudan bans maize exports over fear of coronavirus food shortage

The Sudanese Ministry of Industry and Trade has temporarily banned exports of maize from 15 April until further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Muhammad Ali Abdullah said in a statement yesterday that the decision was taken after identifying a gap in the maize reserves with the aim of building a stockpile in line with the declaration of a health emergency in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the decision came due to Sudan’s low production of maize this season compared to previous seasons.

According to officials, traders who started export procedures before the decision was made have until 15 April to trade their goods.

