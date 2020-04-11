Portuguese / Spanish / English

Unemployment rate in Turkey rises to 13.8%

A view of the empty streets of the city center the after the partial curfew for the citizens older than 65, under 20 and those who have chronic conditions announced against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Edirne, Turkey on April 05, 2020. [Gökhan Balcı - Anadolu Agency]
Data released on Friday showed that the unemployment rate in Turkey has reached a high of 13.8 per cent in the period of December 2019 to February 2020, after hitting a rate of 13.7 per cent a month ago.

This indicates that the unemployment rate will remain high in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate stood at 14.7 per cent in the same period last year.

According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, the unemployment rate in the non-agricultural sectors fell to 15.7 per cent in three months, after reaching 15.8 per cent a month ago.

The unemployment rate in Turkey has fallen in light of the seasonal factors to 12.6 per cent, while it was 13 per cent a month ago.

