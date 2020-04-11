Unemployment rate in Turkey rises to 13.8%

Data released on Friday showed that the unemployment rate in Turkey has reached a high of 13.8 per cent in the period of December 2019 to February 2020, after hitting a rate of 13.7 per cent a month ago.

This indicates that the unemployment rate will remain high in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate stood at 14.7 per cent in the same period last year.

According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, the unemployment rate in the non-agricultural sectors fell to 15.7 per cent in three months, after reaching 15.8 per cent a month ago.

The unemployment rate in Turkey has fallen in light of the seasonal factors to 12.6 per cent, while it was 13 per cent a month ago.

READ: Turkey sends medical aid to Libya amid pandemic