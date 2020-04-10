Turkey sends medical aid to Libya amid pandemic

Turkey on Friday sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has infected 1.6 million people worldwide and claimed nearly 96,000 lives in 185 countries.

“At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the preventative measures against COVID-19 virus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region,” the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey has been helping a number of countries to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Fighting escalates in Libya despite coronavirus threat

It has sent supplies such as protective equipment and sanitisers to Balkan countries, as well as Spain, Italy, and the UK, among others.

The virus was first detected in China late last year. However, the epicenter has now shifted to the US and Europe, which lead to the number of cases and deaths.