United Nations calls to end suffering of asylum seekers from Libya

On Thursday the United Nations called on European countries to end the suffering of asylum seekers who were rescued at the Mediterranean, and not to return them to Libya, to ensure their safety.

This came at a press conference held by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the organisation’s headquarters in New York.

“At least six boats, with about 500 illegal immigrants on board, left the Libyan coasts since the beginning of this month, according to International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates,” disclosed Dujarric.

He added: “While many European countries have tightened control of their borders in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, implementing these measures in non-discriminatory ways is increasing in importance.”

Dujarric also stressed that: “The measures taken by different countries to confront the spread of the coronavirus pandemic among their citizens are in line with the principles of international law and the prioritisation of protecting the most vulnerable people.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Geneva-based IOM announced that approximately 280 asylum seekers were intercepted in the Mediterranean and returned to Libya.

According to the organisation’s statement: “The provision of assistance to women and children among the migrants has become more complicated due to the announced curfew in Tripoli.”

It warned against the consequences of the continuation of the current situation without a comprehensive approach that would provide protection to asylum seekers at the Mediterranean.

Since 2014, the European Union has launched a program to train and equip the Libyan Coast Guard, with the aim of impeding asylum seekers from reaching European coasts.

Since that date, the Libyan Coast Guard has started bringing asylum seekers, who have been arrested in the Mediterranean, back to their country, and gathering them in special centres for the accommodation of immigrants.

Much news was subsequently published about the immigrants’ mistreatment in these centres. Nevertheless, European countries continued to gather asylum seekers in Libya, despite the chaos and the ongoing war in the country.