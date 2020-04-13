Hamas: Gaza's export of masks reflects Palestinian authenticity 

A member of Hamas International Relations Office, Basem Naim, said the export of surgical masks and protective suits from Gaza Strip to the world reflects the authenticity of the Palestinian people.

Naeem stressed in a statement that the Palestinian people will not allow the years of pain and injustice to affect their humanitarian stance toward other peoples.

“The Gaza Strip export of masks and protective suits to the world despite more than 14 years of blockade imposed by the [Israeli] occupation carries several important messages…. including that our Palestinian youth have many talents and capabilities; they only need the appropriate opportunities to contribute to the common good of humanity,” Naim said.

He called on the international community to help the Palestinian people to restore their inherent rights to freedom, dignity, and independence and pressure Israel to end its suffocating siege.

READ: Palestinians manufacturing masks for Israel instead of clothing as coronavirus spreads