Israel drones infiltrate Lebanon’s airspace

Drones affiliated to Israeli forces have flown over Lebanese suburbs, infiltrating the country’s airspace and reaching the capital Beirut.

National News Agency (NNA) yesterday quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli aircrafts “had been continuously flying over Beirut and Lebanon’s southern suburbs,” noting that the activity “had been carried out repeatedly over the past few days.”

On Sunday, the Israeli army was reported to have fired eight flare bombs over Al-Shahal area located in the outskirts of the town of Shebaa , in Lebanon’s Hasbaya district.

With no diplomatic relations, the two countries have clashed frequently over the years and Israel occupied a swath of southern Lebanon for nearly two decades. The occupation state regularly violates Lebanon’s sovereignty by carrying out reconnaissance missions over its neighbour’s territory.

