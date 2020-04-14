Libya: Government forces take control of cities of Sabratha and Surman

The forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced yesterday evening that they had taken control of Sabratha and Surman, west of Tripoli, and established new military axes.

The internationally backed GNA forces raided an operations centre belonging to the forces of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while bombing several locations in the city of Sabratha, west of the capital.

GNA spokesperson Mohamed Qnounou said that “the operations room of Haftar militias in Sabratha was targeted,” without providing further details.

The GNA forces took control of the city after engaging in armed confrontations with Haftar’s forces that lasted a number of hours.

Libya’s GNA: ‘Catastrophic situation in Tripoli after Haftar’s forces cut water supplies’

Mustafa Al-Mujie, spokesman for the government’s “Operation Volcano of Anger”, told Anadolu Agency that forces “have completely taken control of the city of Surman, west of Tripoli.”

Al-Mujie added that “the clashes are now taking place at the eastern entrance to the city of Sabratah,” noting that “the GNA Air Force is targeting Haftar militias in the city.”

On Sunday, the GNA announced the death of at least 35 elements of Haftar’s militias, as government forces succeeded in thwarting an attack launched by the eastern forces on Abu Qurain, south of the strategic city of Misrata.

READ: UN: Shelling Tripoli hospital violation of international law