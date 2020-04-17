Turkey’s Spiderman comes to the result of those in lockdown

With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency] With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency] With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency] With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency] With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency] With his Spiderman costume to raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries to boost morale in Antalya, Turkey on 14 April 2020 [Süleyman Elçin/Anadolu Agency]

Spiderman has hit the street of Antalya, Turkey, to delivery groceries to those living under lockdown.

Wearing a Spiderman costume, Burak Soylu, drops essentials to the elderly in an effort to encourage them to stay safe by staying indoors as the coronavirus continues to devastate global health systems and economies.

Soylu also picks fruit and vegetables and accompanies farmers on their fields, Anadolu reports.

“I sometimes drive, sometimes climb to help our community. That’s why I do what I need to do for the people,” Soylu told Anadolu.

The local community in Antalya is already very happy with their new superhero. “Our hero, Spiderman delivers our vegetables and fruits. It is really motivating on these boring days,” an elderly woman said about the service.

Community support has increased as a result of the coronavirus, with a baker in Turkey’s Diyarbakir distributing 1,000 loaves of bread daily to families in need amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The police have also handed out bread to residents.