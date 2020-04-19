Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

April 19, 2020 at 2:14 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, News
Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 25, 2020 as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
 April 19, 2020 at 2:14 pm

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement, Reuters reports.

Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.

Egypt has imposed a night curfew since March 25 and will halt public transport on Monday during a public holiday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

READ: COVID-19 is exacerbating neo-colonialism, including in Egypt

Categories
AfricaCoronavirusEgyptNews
Show Comments
Show Comments