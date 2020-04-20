Iran replicates and tests Israel missile shot down in Syria

Iran has conducted tests with an anti-tank missile that bears a remarkable similarity to an Israeli missile shot down over Syria recently, a Russian news site has discovered.

According to a report published by Avia.Pro, an Israeli drone used in an air strike in Syria was shot down by the Russian electronic warfare system Krasukha-4. Russian forces on the ground managed to salvage the wreckage and took it away for examination.

The paper claimed, however, that Iranian intelligence agents then acquired the missile and took it from Syria before studying it and building a replica in Iran based on the technology gleaned from the downed Israeli version.

“Experts are not ruling out the possibility that in the near future Iran could try to use such missiles against Tel Aviv itself,” said Avia.Pro. A video accompanying the report showed the new Iranian missile being tested successfully and accurately.

Throughout Syria’s ongoing civil war, Iranian military forces, advisers and militias have had a significant presence in the country due to Tehran’s support for the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad. Israel has regularly conducted air strikes deep inside Syrian territory to destroy Iranian military sites and prevent Iran from establishing a land corridor to transfer arms and fighters.

The claim about the drone and missile technology comes shortly after Iran also claimed over the weekend that it had acquired and manufactured new drones which have the capability to reach Israel. Each, it was said, has a range of 1,500 kilometres (932 miles).

