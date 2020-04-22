Coronavirus deaths, cases rise in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Updated figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic were presented Wednesday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Anadolu reports.

In Saudi Arabia, the death toll stands at 114, after five patients died, while 1,812 have recovered.

Health officials said 1,141 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number to 12,772.

The death toll in the UAE rose to 52 after six patients died Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said 483 confirmed new cases brought total infections to 8,238, including 1,546 recoveries.

After first being detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions.

It has killed more than 178,800 people and infected close to 2.6 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 697,000 have recovered.

READ: Saudi to ease coronavirus restrictions for Ramadan