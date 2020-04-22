Libya: Haftar shelling injures 3 civilians in Tripoli

Three civilians were injured in shelling by militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli, Libya’s capital, Anadolu reports.

“The shelling targeted residential areas in the outskirts of Mitiga International Airport,” Amin al-Hashimi, a media official for the Government of National Accord (GNA), told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the GNA-led operation called Burkan al-Ghadan, or Volcano of Rage, said that “Haftar’s terrorist militias launched more than 30 Grad rockets on civilian homes.”

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. The Tripoli government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 25 to counter attacks on the capital.

READ: Haftar and the Gulf states are leading a hypocritical, fake war against Islamism in Libya