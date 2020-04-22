Sudan doctors warn against ‘collapse of health system’ amid coronavirus

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors on Monday warned against a “possible collapse of the national health system” due to the lack of medical tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In an official statement, the committee said Sudanese medical personnel was “struggling to stabilise the country’s health system while facing the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The medical personnel has already been drained as a result of the lack of availability of the necessary medical personal protection equipment, in addition to the absence of a visual screening system,” the committee said.

It added that services at 13 hospitals were “partially suspended due to medical and health personnel being exposed to infected patients without adequate protection, a lack of transportation and a halt of sterilisation works.”

“The health system could collapse if the current situation continues,” the committee reiterated.

On Monday, Sudan announced two new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 12 among the 92 cases of the disease.

