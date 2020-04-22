WHO: Egypt needs more coronavirus tests

Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Egypt, Dr John Jabbour, said on Monday that the country needs more coronavirus tests, CNN reported.

Jabbour said that increasing the number of tests enables the Ministry of Health to gather better data about the situation in the country.

In a phone call with an Egyptian TV station, Jabbour called for Cairo to adopt a systematic mechanism for testing across the country, noting that this makes it easy to discover the people who contracted the virus.

These tests would enable the state to identify those infected in the early stages and would help it limit the spread of the virus among the population.

Jabbour called on Egyptians to commit to the protective measures in order not to catch the virus and put more pressure on the healthcare system in the country.

Egypt has 3,490 cases of the virus with 264 deaths, it’s thought that this is just the tip of the iceberg.