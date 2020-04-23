Iran ready to defend itself against US aggression at sea

The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said yesterday after President Donald Trump said he had instructed the US Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats that harass American ships, Reuters reported.

“Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus,” Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to the ISNA news agency.

The spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Newsweek: “Iran has proven that it will not succumb to intimidation and threats, nor will it hesitate to defend its territory, in accordance with international law, from any and all aggressions.”

READ: Iran: coronavirus provides historic opportunity for US to lift sanctions

Last week, the US Navy said Iranian warships repeatedly conducted “dangerous and harassing approaches” toward American vessels in the Gulf.

The navy said in a statement that one Iranian vessel came within 50 metres of colliding with a US ship.

The Navy released photos and a video which it said document the incident.