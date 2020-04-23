Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi activists accused of launching hashtag 'Palestine is not my cause' 

April 23, 2020 at 4:11 pm | Published in: Israel, News, Palestine, Twitter Trends
Arab normalisation with Israel
Israel attacks Al-Aqsa Mosque with the help of Arab nations - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]
Anjuman Rahman
 April 23, 2020 at 4:11 pm

Offensive anti-Palestinian tweets have been found trending under the Arabic hashtag “Palestine is not my cause”, which many believe was launched in response to a cartoon by a Palestinian artists which apparently insults Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Some believe the Saudi regime has teamed up with Israel to disseminate posts aimed at promoting a public smear campaign against Palestinians and their supporters; thus delegitimising the Palestinian cause.

According to The Jerusalem Post, a Palestinian political analyst in Ramallah, said: “There’s no doubt that several people from Saudi Arabia are behind this campaign. It’s also obvious they are receiving help from Israeli activists.”

In addition to illustrations showing a Palestinian mother feeding her baby using a bottle labelled: “Hatred and Treachery,” the hashtag consists of tweets accusing Palestinians of being untrustworthy, ungrateful, full of hatred and engaging in incitement against Saudi Arabia.

A post by a Saudi user named Mohamed Alsalboukhi, who has over 24,000 followers accuses Palestinians of being untrustworthy and “selling” their land to Jews.

He added in a another post: “What did Saudi Arabia benefit from supporting the Palestinian cause decades ago and after paying millions and building in Palestine and some Palestinians come to attack Saudi Arabia … the game is over and no one laughs at us with empty words.”

Palestinian-Saudi relations have publicly been on edge for almost two years, mainly over the kingdom’s close ties with US President Donald Trump’s administration and Riyadh’s apparent normalisation of ties with Israel.

The crisis between the two sides reached its peak when the Trump administration unveiled its controversial “deal of the century“. Saudi Arabia was one of the main supporters of the plan, which saw Israel given full rights to Jerusalem and the Palestinians seeing the land offered to them dwindling.

Others hit back at the hashtag and launched “Palestine is my cause”, setting the record straight and advocating for standing together against initiatives that seek to suffocate Palestinians, such as this smear campaign.

Some of the posts denounced Bin Salman as a “Zionist” due to Saudi’s receding support for the Palestinian cause and his pursuing normalisation with Israel.

Journalist Majed Abdel Hadi, defended the Palestinian people, and confirmed Palestinians stand as the first line of defence ahead of a Zionist invasion targeting all Arab countries in a battle that has continued for 70 years.

He wrote: “But you will find the ‘Zionists brothers’ who give him riyals that they paid one day to support him. Then they falsely accuse him of selling his land, to justify their leaders’ collusion with Israel in Judaizing Jerusalem.”

Egyptian activist Ahmed Al-Baqri affirmed that Palestine is subjected to fierce attacks targeting land and history, stating: “One day, the free state of Palestine will join the rest of the people, despite the enemies’ enemies and their allies.”

Many have also warned of the dangerous shift of Saudi officials adopting the Israeli narrative, which is raising serious concerns about the future for Palestine.

