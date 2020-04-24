Hundreds return to Tunisia from Libya due to coronavirus

Hundreds of Tunisians, working in war-torn Libya started returning home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said.

Tunisia opened its border with Libya to allow its nationals who have been stranded in dire conditions to return home, AFP reported.

The Interior Ministry said they would be sent to quarantine centres before being allowed home.

IOM’s Chief of Mission in Libya, Federico Soda, confirmed in a tweet that they forced their way across the border into Tunisia on Monday night.

Hundreds of Tunisian migrant workers who have been stranded on the Tunisia/Libya border for weeks have now forced their way into Tunisia. Hundreds more are still waiting to return home in the absence of concrete action. There are at least 6,000 Tunisians in Libya. pic.twitter.com/SewZ3A2yeX — Federico Soda (@fedsoda) April 20, 2020

The IOM had been providing them assistance in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.

As part of its comprehensive response to #COVID19, IOM conducted a hygiene campaign in Dhaher al-Jabal detention centre, where over 500 migrants are detained in very challenging conditions.#EU #AfricaTrustFund pic.twitter.com/YXXFIPCn2F — IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) April 22, 2020

With at least 6,000 Tunisians working in neighbouring Libya, many of those yet to return are expected to try to make their way to the border soon.

In Libya, there are movement restrictions due to COVID 19. The country is under massive strains as more cases are recorded amid hostilities that have deeply affected the health system, IOM reported.

