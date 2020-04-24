Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hundreds return to Tunisia from Libya due to coronavirus

April 24, 2020 at 1:57 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News, Tunisia
Police at the border crossing between Libya and Tunisia on 11 January 2017 [Tasnim Nasri/Anadolu Agency]
Hundreds of Tunisians, working in war-torn Libya started returning home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said.

Tunisia opened its border with Libya to allow its nationals who have been stranded in dire conditions to return home, AFP reported.

The Interior Ministry said they would be sent to quarantine centres before being allowed home.

IOM’s Chief of Mission in Libya, Federico Soda, confirmed in a tweet that they forced their way across the border into Tunisia on Monday night.

The IOM had been providing them assistance in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.

With at least 6,000 Tunisians working in neighbouring Libya, many of those yet to return are expected to try to make their way to the border soon.

In Libya, there are movement restrictions due to COVID 19. The country is under massive strains as more cases are recorded amid hostilities that have deeply affected the health system, IOM reported.

