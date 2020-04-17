Tunisia announces failure of a ‘terrorist plot’ to spread coronavirus

Tunisian authorities yesterday announced the failure of a “terrorist plot” to spread the coronavirus among security forces.

The Ministry of the Interior said, in a statement, that “the terrorist element, who was recently released after his involvement in a case of terrorist nature, took advantage of his moral authority over the rest of the Takfiri elements in the region, especially those who have symptoms of the emerging coronavirus and who are under administrative control in order to incite them to intentionally sneeze and cough and spread spit everywhere, while they are inside the security centre. ”

One of the terrorist elements admitted that he had received these instructions and that he was unable to implement them, given the preventive measures in the security unit prevented him from entering the headquarters, where the security elements were.

The Public Prosecution Office authorised that the second member of the terror cell be held in quarantine pending analysis to determine whether he is infected with the coronavirus.

Some 780 people have been found to have been infected with the virus in Tunisia, 35 of whom died. Globally nearly 2.2 million people have contracted the disease, of whom almost 150,000 have died, according to Worldometer.

