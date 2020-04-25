Germany tries Daesh fighter 

On Friday the German judiciary initiated the trial of an Iraqi national accused of participating in genocide and murdering a child from the Yazidi minority after enslaving her and her mother, while he was active in the ranks of Daesh.

The suspect, whom the authorities disclosed was Taha Al-Jumailly, 27, was also charged with crimes against humanity, war crimes and human trafficking. He will appear before the Frankfurt Regional High Court on Friday.

His wife, Jennifer Fenech, has been appearing before a Munich court for the last year, as she faces charges of killing a girl, who was left by the couple to die of dehydration in the Iraqi city of Fallujah in 2015.

READ: Iraq soldier killed, 5 wounded in Daesh attack in Diyala

Fenech’s trial, which started in April 2019, was the world’s first trial held against Daesh members for committing atrocities against the Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking minority group based in northern Iraq, who have been persecuted by the terrorist organisation since 2014.

The mother of the murdered child, whom the newspapers revealed was called Noura, testified several times in Munich, and recounted the suffering she had experienced along with her daughter Rania.

According to the indictment, Al-Jumailly joined Daesh in March 2013 and until last year held many positions in the ranks of the terrorist organisation’s branch in Raqqa, as well as in Iraq and Turkey.

The German judiciary accused the defendant of “engaging in human trafficking activities at the end of May and the beginning of June 2015,” by purchasing a woman belonging to the Yazidi minority and her five-year-old daughter and transferring them to Fallujah where they were subjected to all forms of torture, including starvation.

During the summer of 2015, the girl was tied to window bars outside the house where she was detained with her mother, at a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, as a punishment for urinating on a mattress.

The girl died of thirst, while the mother was forced to walk barefoot outside causing serious burns on her feet.