Northern Syria: Turkish relief group distributes food aid

A Turkish aid group on Friday distributed relief assistance to 5,000 families around the northern Syrian town of Azaz on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Unable to provide meals for iftar — breaking fast — due to measures against the novel coronavirus, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) distributed local families with food packages.

Yakup Alaca, the IHH representative in the southern Kilis province of Turkey, said the group chose to deliver packages instead of organizing a mass iftar event due to coronavirus.

Alaca added that the IHH would continue its assistance activities during Ramadan and stand by Syrians.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million remain displaced, according to UN estimates.

READ: Under siege for 14 years, Palestinians are too broke to prepare for Ramadan