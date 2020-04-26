Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran, Qatar leaders discuss Persian Gulf escalation

April 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Qatar, US
TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 12: A general view of the Port of Kharg Island Oil Terminal, in the Persian Gulf on March 12, 2017. Kharg Island Oil Terminal brings Iranian oil to the world market. The oil terminal is the world’s largest open oil terminal, with 95% of Iran’s crude oil exports coming through it. ( Fatemeh Bahrami – Anadolu Agency )
The Persian Gulf on 12 March 2017 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian and Qatari leaders on Saturday held a phone talk to discuss recent escalation in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian Presidency said, Anadolu reports.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also discussed relations with US, according to the statement.

“Iran carefully monitors all the activities and movements of Americans, but it will never be the side that starts any conflict or tension in the region,”  Rouhani said, referring to rising tensions between Iran and the US in recent weeks in the Persian Gulf.

Al Thani said all actors in the region should jointly act to de-escalate tensions.

Tensions between Iran and the US heightened after Tehran conducted a space launch that could advance the country’s missile program and US President Donald Trump asked his navy to shoot down any Iranian gunboats in the Persian Gulf.

